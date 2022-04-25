Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Gregorius (hand) is "getting closer" to rejoining the lineup and will retain the everyday shortstop job upon returning, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Since getting hit by a pitch on his left hand in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies, Gregorius has sat out each of the past four games. Johan Camargo has picked up all four of the starts at shortstop during that time, going 7-for-14 to bring his season average up to .318. Despite Camargo's early success, Girardi said he still envisions him as a utility player who can pick up consistent at-bats by bouncing around between different positions. With that in mind, Gregorius is seemingly secure atop the depth chart at shortstop, so long as he can quickly move past the hand injury.