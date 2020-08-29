Gregorius went 0-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored Friday as the Phillies defeated the Braves 7-4.

Gregorius had a patient eye Friday as it was the first game all season in which he drew multiple walks. The former Yankee is having quite the turnaround season as he is hitting .290/.364/.484 with four home runs and 16 RBI through 27 games so far.