Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said Gregorius will remain out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after receiving a pain-killing injection to help ease soreness in his left knee, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The knee issue will keep Gregorius on the bench for the second day in a row, and with the Phillies off the schedule Monday, he'll get another day to wait for the shot to run its course before potentially checking back into the lineup for Tuesday's series opener with the Nationals. Thomson said the lingering knee issue may be at the root of Gregorius' dearth of power this season; the 32-year-old has yet to hit a home run in 155 plate appearances. Gregorius hasn't recorded a stolen base either, and his lack of production in the counting-stats categories has made it tough to justify rostering him outside of NL-only leagues.