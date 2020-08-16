Gregorius went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Mets.
The shortstop extended his hit streak to six games with the performance. Gregorius is thriving in his first season with Philly, hitting .298 through 16 contests with three homers, eight runs, 11 RBI and a steal.
More News
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Grand slam against Braves•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: On bench for afternoon game•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Goes deep again•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Homers in Phillies debut•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Poor showing in Grapefruit League•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Signs with Phillies•