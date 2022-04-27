Gregorius (hand) went 2-for-3 with three runs, a RBI and a walk in a 10-3 win Tuesday over Colorado.

After missing five games due to a bruised hand, Gregorius delivered in his return to the Phillies. The shortstop had a RBI single in the first, walked in the sixth and added a single in the seventh. After career-lows in average (.209) and OPS (.639) last season, the 32-year-old has bounced back in the early going, hitting .316 with a .776 OPS. He's been able to get on base consistently so far and his .390 OBP is nearly 80 points higher than his career rate and 50 points higher than his single-season best.