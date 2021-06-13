Manager Joe GIrardi said Sunday that Gregorius has experienced some stiffness and soreness in his injured right elbow during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, so he will remain on the rehab stint for the time being, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Girardi didn't appear to be overly concerned with the shortstop's discomfort, but the update means that Gregorius will need at least another day with Lehigh Valley. The Phillies begin a road series against the Dodgers on Monday, so if Gregorius doesn't join the team in Los Angeles, perhaps he'll target a Friday return in San Francisco.