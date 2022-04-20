Gregorius (hand) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Though X-rays conducted on Gregorius' left hand returned negative after he was struck by a pitch in Tuesday's 6-5 loss, the Phillies won't rush the 32-year-old back into action for the series finale while he tends to some residual bruising and soreness. Johan Camargo will fill in for Gregorius at shortstop and bat eighth. With an off day Thursday, Gregorius could be ready to go when the Phillies open their series with Milwaukee on Friday.