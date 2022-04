Gregorius underwent X-rays after leaving Tuesday's game against the Rockies and was diagnosed with a left hand contusion, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Gregorius remained in to run the bases following the hit by pitch but was replaced by a pinch hitter for his next plate appearance. The 32-year-old appears to have avoided a serious injury and should be considered day-to-day. Johan Camargo replaced him at shortstop for the Phillies.