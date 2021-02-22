Gregorius is in the process of resolving visa issues and wasn't in attendance Monday for the Phillies' workout, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Gregorius was one of eight Phillies position players who didn't report to camp for the start of workouts, with many being delayed due to travel-related reasons. Once he resolves his immigration status and arrives in Florida, Gregorius will have to complete a mandatory quarantine before reporting to the Phillies' spring training facility. Assuming he's able to join the team for workouts by at least mid-March, Gregorius should have enough time to gear up for the Phillies' April 1 season opener versus the Braves.