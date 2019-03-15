Phillies' Drew Anderson: Added cutter to repertoire
Anderson is adding a cutter to his repertoire this spring, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
If Anderson's spring stats are anything to go by, early returns have certainly been encouraging, as the 24-year-old has allowed just one run on six hits in 12.2 innings. He already threw three secondaries (a slider, a curveball and a changeup) at least 10 percent of the time in 15 big-league innings, but he may need another pitch to get over the hump. Anderson is on the 40-man roster and could get chances to start should injuries strike the Phillies' rotation this season.
