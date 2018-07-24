Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

Anderson has appeared once for the Phillies this season as a starter, but appears to be up as a reliever this time around. Ranger Suarez is expected to start Thursday when the Phillies need a spot starter against the Reds. Anderson will take the long-relief role vacated by Yacksel Rios, who was optioned to Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories