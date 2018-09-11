Phillies' Drew Anderson: Called up by Phillies
Anderson was called up by the Phillies on Tuesday.
The Phillies are carrying 15 relievers on their expanded September roster, so opportunities for Anderson are likely to be limited. He hasn't shown any reason to believe he'll be much of a fantasy asset if he does get an unexpected opportunity, as he's allowed 10 earned runs in 8.1 career innings.
