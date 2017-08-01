Anderson was promoted to the majors from Double-A Reading on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With the Phillies trading another reliever away at the deadline, Anderson will head to the majors to provide a fresh arm. The 23-year-old acted as a starter with Reading, and although his overall numbers at the level aren't fantastic, he's been excellent during June and July, compiling a 2.93 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP across nine starts in that span. He'll likely work in long relief at first, although he could make a spot start down the road if need be.