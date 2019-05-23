The Phillies recalled Anderson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley ahead of Thursday's series finale with the Cubs, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Anderson will assume Cole Irvin's spot on the active roster after the lefty was optioned to the minors following a disastrous start Wednesday. Though Irvin's departure creates a temporary opening in the rotation, Anderson will merely serve as a long-relief option while the Phillies ponder a replacement for Irvin the next time a fifth starter is required.