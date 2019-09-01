The Phillies designated Anderson for assignment Sunday.

Anderson's removal from the 40-man roster frees up a spot for one of the three players whose contracts the Phillies selected from the minors as part of their September callups. The right-hander wasn't in the mix for a promotion himself after submitting a 5.77 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 48.1 innings with Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season.

