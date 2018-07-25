Anderson was sent back down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Wednesday's game.

Anderson made his second appearance at the big-league level this season during Tuesday's 16-inning game against the Dodgers, in which he recorded a spotless inning of relief. He will return to the Triple-A level where he's logged a 4.02 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 65 innings in 2018. The Phillies will make a subsequent move prior to Thursday's series opener in Cincinnati, though a roster spot is needed for Ranger Suarez, who will be called up for his major-league debut.

