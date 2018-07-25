Phillies' Drew Anderson: Optioned to Lehigh Valley
Anderson was sent back down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Wednesday's game.
Anderson made his second appearance at the big-league level this season during Tuesday's 16-inning game against the Dodgers, in which he recorded a spotless inning of relief. He will return to the Triple-A level where he's logged a 4.02 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 65 innings in 2018. The Phillies will make a subsequent move prior to Thursday's series opener in Cincinnati, though a roster spot is needed for Ranger Suarez, who will be called up for his major-league debut.
More News
-
Phillies' Drew Anderson: Back up with Phillies•
-
Phillies' Drew Anderson: Shipped back to minors•
-
Phillies' Drew Anderson: Recalled ahead of Sunday's start•
-
Phillies' Drew Anderson: Will be called up to start Sunday•
-
Phillies' Drew Anderson: Returns from DL•
-
Phillies' Drew Anderson: Will return Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...