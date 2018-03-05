Phillies' Drew Anderson: Optioned to Triple-A
Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Anderson had a 3.46 ERA in 22 starts in the upper minors last season. He gave up 6 earned runs in 2.1 innings at the major-league level. He'll go back to Triple-A and could be in line for a call-up at some point in the 2018 season, though he's behind a large number of young starters in the Phillies' organization so he's unlikely to be one of the team's first options.
