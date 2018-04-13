Anderson was placed on the 7-day disabled list Wednesday with a right forearm strain, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Anderson reached the big leagues for the first time in 2017, giving up seven runs (six earned) in 2.1 innings. He was set to begin the year with Triple-A Lehigh Valley and could return at some point later in the year as pitching depth, provided that he's healthy. A forearm strain is sometimes the initial diagnosis that precedes a more serious injury, though there have been no reports at this point that this particular issue is a major one.