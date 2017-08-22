Anderson was promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

In 107.1 innings this season with Double-A Reading, Anderson was posting an ERA of 3.59 with a WHIP of 1.13 and a 19.3 strikeout percentage. Anderson, who has been used as a starter so far in the minors, does have very slight experience in the majors when the Phillies used him for one inning out of the bullpen.