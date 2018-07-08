Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in advance of his scheduled start Sunday against the Pirates, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

The Phillies optioned reliever Yacksel Rios to Triple-A to make room on the active roster for Anderson, who will take the hill for his first MLB start. Over 10 outings for Lehigh Valley this season, the 24-year-old has managed a 4.15 ERA and 41:14 K:BB across 52 innings. If Anderson performs well Sunday, he could earn a second start Friday against the Marlins, assuming Vince Velasquez (forearm) isn't ready to return from the 10-day disabled list by that point.