Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Anderson was promoted to Triple-A on Tuesday, but is headed up to the big club without having pitched an inning for Lehigh Valley. Anderson has started 21 games at Double-A Reading this season, during which he's notched a 3.59 ERA and 1.12 WHIP. However, the Phillies may opt to use Anderson from the bullpen in order to ease him into the majors. In a corresponding move, Cameron Perkins was optioned to Lehigh Valley.