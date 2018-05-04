Phillies' Drew Anderson: Resumes throwing
Anderson (forearm) resumed throwing and could return to the rotation for Triple-A Lehigh Valley sometime in May, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Anderson suffered a forearm strain in mid-April. That's a diagnosis which often precedes a more serious injury, but the 24-year-old seems to have avoided a major issue in this instance. Anderson is a member of the Phillies' 40-man roster, so he's a good bet for some major-league innings later this season, at least as a September call-up, though he doesn't project as much more than a swingman.
