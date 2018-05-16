Anderson (forearm) was activated from the 7-day disabled list and started Tuesday in Triple-A Lehigh Valley's 4-3 loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He covered 4.2 innings and gave up three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out three.

After failing to win a spot in the Philadelphia rotation coming out of spring training, Anderson reported to Triple-A Lehigh Valley but was shut down with a right forearm strain before making any appearances for the affiliate. Anderson spent the subsequent five weeks recovering from the injury before being cleared for his season debut Tuesday. He was predictably rusty while covering only 61 pitches in the outing, but Anderson should receive a longer leash the next time he takes the hill for Lehigh Valley.