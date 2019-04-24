Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Anderson is likely unavailable for a few days after tossing four innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's loss, so the Phillies opted to swap him out for a fresh bullpen arm (Enyel De Los Santos). In two appearances for the big club, Anderson compiled a 7.50 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 6:6 K:BB through six innings.

