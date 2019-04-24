Phillies' Drew Anderson: Returns to minors
Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Anderson is likely unavailable for a few days after tossing four innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's loss, so the Phillies opted to swap him out for a fresh bullpen arm (Enyel De Los Santos). In two appearances for the big club, Anderson compiled a 7.50 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 6:6 K:BB through six innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...