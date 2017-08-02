The Phillies optioned Anderson to Double-A Reading on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Anderson made his major-league debut Tuesday, allowing one earned run on two hits over one inning. He also managed to strike out Mike Trout. The Phillies will replace him in the pen with Edubray Ramos.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast