Phillies' Drew Anderson: Sent back to minors
The Phillies optioned Anderson to Double-A Reading on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Anderson made his major-league debut Tuesday, allowing one earned run on two hits over one inning. He also managed to strike out Mike Trout. The Phillies will replace him in the pen with Edubray Ramos.
