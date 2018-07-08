Phillies' Drew Anderson: Shipped back to minors
Anderson (0-1) tossed five innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four as he picked up the loss Sunday against Pittsburgh. He was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following his outing.
Anderson made it through the first three innings with just one run allowed, but the wheels fell off in the fourth when he surrendered three runs on a pair of doubles. Given his disappointing outing, the Phillies have elected to send Anderson back to the minors after his first major-league action of 2018. A corresponding move will be made prior to Monday's series opener against the Mets.
