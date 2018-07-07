Anderson will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Sunday's game against the Pirates, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

The Phillies require an additional starter due to their doubleheader with the Mets on Monday and are opting to give Zach Eflin an additional day of rest after leaving his last start with a blister. Anderson has a 4.15 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a .228 opponent batting average in 10 starts with the IronPigs this season.