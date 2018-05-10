Anderson (forearm) will be activated from the 7-day disabled list prior to Sunday's start with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Anderson has been sidelined for the entirety of the 2018 season while recovering from a right forearm strain. The 24-year-old spent a majority of last season at the Double-A level, compiling a 3.59 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 107.2 innings with Reading. As a member of the Phillies' 40-man roster, there's a chance Anderson will earn a promotion later on this season if he's able to find success with the IronPigs.