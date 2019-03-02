Phillies' Drew Butera: Hits two-run homer
Butera walked, scored twice and hit a two-run homer in Saturday's Grapefruit League victory over the Rays.
Butera's homer came in the ninth inning off Mike Franco. He's in camp trying to win the Phillies' backup catcher spot but may have a tough time doing so after hitting just .190/.264/.301 with the Royals and Rockies last season.
