Butera agreed to a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Butera will make $1.3 million if he makes the major-league roster and can opt out March 21 if not. He'll be fighting Andrew Knapp for the backup job behind Jorge Alfaro, though his .201/.258/.299 career slash line means he's likely a better fit as a third catcher who only makes the roster if Alfaro or Knapp gets injured.

More News
Our Latest Stories