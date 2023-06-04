Ellis went 3-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run, a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Sunday's 11-3 victory over the Nationals.

Ellis is filling in at third base for Alec Bohm, who was recently placed on the injured list with a hamstring issue. The former has drawn three straight starts but burst onto the scene Sunday. Coming into the contest, the 2017 second-round pick had hit just one home run across 109 career plate appearances, so it may be a stretch to expect this type of power on a regular basis. Regardless, Ellis figures to continue drawing starts with Bohm sidelined and has showcased a patient approach at the plate, drawing a walk in each of his first three starts with Philadelphia.