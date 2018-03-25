Phillies' Drew Hutchison: Added to 40-man roster
The Phillies selected Hutchison's contract Sunday, indicating he has likely made the team's Opening Day roster, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Though Hutchison was in contention for the Phillies' No. 5 starter role in spring training as a non-roster invitee, it appears that he'll begin the season in the bullpen as a long reliever with Ben Lively seemingly positioned for the final spot in the rotation. The right-hander last appeared in the big leagues in 2016 with the Blue Jays and Pirates, submitting a 5.25 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 24 innings. Hutchison may have to shine in long relief in the early going if he's to maintain his spot on the roster once Jerad Eickhoff (lat) and Mark Leiter (forearm) are cleared to return from the disabled list.
