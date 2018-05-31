Phillies' Drew Hutchison: DFA'd by Philadelphia
Hutchison was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Hutchison has served as the Phillies' long reliever and made only three appearances in May, allowing seven runs on 11 hits and six walks over 10 innings. The Phillies recalled Mark Leiter to take his place in the bullpen, while Hutchison will have to clear waivers before likely returning to the minors.
