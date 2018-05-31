Hutchison was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Hutchison has served as the Phillies' long-reliever and made only three appearances in May, allowing seven runs on 11 hits and six walks over 10 innings. The Phillies recalled Mark Leiter to take his place in the bullpen as Hutchison will have to clear waivers before likely returning to the minors.