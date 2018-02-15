The Phillies signed Hutchison on Thursday to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training.

A popular sleeper target in drafts heading into the 2015 campaign after finishing 14th in swinging-strike rate among qualified starters the season prior, Hutchison has essentially fallen off the fantasy landscape after seeing his peripheral stats take dramatic steps backward over the past three years. The righty didn't surface in the majors at any point in 2017, pitching exclusively at Triple-A Indianapolis in the Pirates organization and submitting a 3.56 ERA (4.13 FIP) and 7.0 K/9 rate over 159.1 innings. He'll have an easier path to the majors for a Phillies organization that has fewer quality starting pitchers in the system, but assuming all of Philadelphia's top rotation candidates are healthy heading into the season, look for the 27-year-old to report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.