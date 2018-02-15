Phillies' Drew Hutchison: Inks minors deal with Philadelphia
The Phillies signed Hutchison on Thursday to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training.
A popular sleeper target in drafts heading into the 2015 campaign after finishing 14th in swinging-strike rate among qualified starters the season prior, Hutchison has essentially fallen off the fantasy landscape after seeing his peripheral stats take dramatic steps backward over the past three years. The righty didn't surface in the majors at any point in 2017, pitching exclusively at Triple-A Indianapolis in the Pirates organization and submitting a 3.56 ERA (4.13 FIP) and 7.0 K/9 rate over 159.1 innings. He'll have an easier path to the majors for a Phillies organization that has fewer quality starting pitchers in the system, but assuming all of Philadelphia's top rotation candidates are healthy heading into the season, look for the 27-year-old to report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
More News
-
Drew Hutchison: Elects free agency•
-
Pirates' Drew Hutchison: Outrighted to minors•
-
Pirates' Drew Hutchison: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Drew Hutchison: Growing concern over ineffectiveness•
-
Pirates' Drew Hutchison: Misses chance to nail down spot•
-
Pirates' Drew Hutchison: Makes case for rotation•
-
Will humidor ruin best D-Backs?
The Diamondbacks will store their baseballs in a humidor this season, following in the Rockies'...
-
Pitching debate: Who'll join Big 4?
Has the elite top four starting pitcher group changed in Fantasy? Our baseball writers look...
-
Podcast: Talking players we love
We’re talking players we love on Valentine’s Day, plus we break down how a humidor will impact...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...