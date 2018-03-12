Hutchison no longer appears to be in contention for the fifth spot in the Phillies rotation after the team signed Jake Arrieta to a three-year, $75 million contract Sunday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Hutchison, a non-roster invitee, had been competing with Zach Eflin, Mark Leiter, Jake Thompson and Ben Lively for the No. 5 role, but the Phillies now appear set to proceed with a rotation of Aaron Nola, Arrieta, Vince Velasquez, Nick Pivetta and Jerad Eickhoff to open the season. The 27-year-old has looked good so far this spring with a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across eight innings, so unless he requests to be released from the Phillies when spring training ends, Hutchison should have the inside track for a starting role with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.