The Phillies outrighted Hutchison to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, MLB.com reports.

Hutchison, who the Phillies designated for assignment last Thursday, will remain with the organization after going unclaimed off waivers. The 27-year-old is expected to either slot into the Lehigh Valley rotation or occupy a long-relief role for the affiliate after posting a 4.64 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 21.1 innings with the Phillies before being dropped from the 40-man roster.

