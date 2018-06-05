Phillies' Drew Hutchison: Outrighted to Triple-A
The Phillies outrighted Hutchison to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, MLB.com reports.
Hutchison, who the Phillies designated for assignment last Thursday, will remain with the organization after going unclaimed off waivers. The 27-year-old is expected to either slot into the Lehigh Valley rotation or occupy a long-relief role for the affiliate after posting a 4.64 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 21.1 innings with the Phillies before being dropped from the 40-man roster.
