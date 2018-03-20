Phillies' Drew Hutchison: Path to roster spot open
Hutchison could make the Phillies as a swingman if Mark Leiter Jr. misses time with forearm soreness, MLB.com reports.
Hutchison was on the fringes of the Phillies' fifth-starter battle this spring, but injuries have opened up a potential role. Jerad Eickhoff is out up to two months with a lat strain, freeing up one spot in the rotation. Leiter, who was almost certain to make the team as a long reliever, could have seized that spot, but now could be out for a time with forearm soreness. That leaves Hutchison, Ben Lively, Zach Eflin and Tom Eshelman battling for a rotation spot, with a role in long relief likely available as well. With a career 4.93 ERA in 417.2 innings, Hutchison is unlikely to be a significant fantasy asset if he makes the team, but could be worth a look in deeper leagues if he's able to win a rotation spot.
