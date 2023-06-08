Hutchison signed a minor-league contract Thursday with the Phillies, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Hutchison was granted his release last week from the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, where had posted a 5.66 ERA and 31:29 K:BB in 35 innings (nine starts) this season. The 32-year-old right-hander spent some time with the Phillies in 2018 and will return as organizational rotation depth.
