Hutchison threw 3.2 innings Thursday against the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out five. He did not factor into the decision.

With starters throwing fewer innings than ever, more and more long relievers are becoming viable fantasy options, especially in deeper leagues, but Hutchison doesn't have the talent level to be one of those players. He's in a role which will give him a decent amount of innings but he doesn't do enough with those innings to be much of a fantasy asset. His 3.27 ERA is solid, but his 4.55 FIP suggests that he's still the same unremarkable pitcher he's been since 2012.