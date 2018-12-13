Phillies' Drew Jackson: Scooped by Phillies
Jackson was selected by the Phillies with the 11th pick of the Rule 5 draft.
Jackson has been on the dynasty-league radar for several years due to his plus speed, but it has become apparent in recent years that his hit tool is lacking. He hit .251/.356/.447 with 15 home runs and 22 in steals in 410 plate appearances with the Dodgers' Double-A affiliate, but was in his age-24/25 season, so those numbers don't carry much weight. It will be a challenge for Jackson to make the Phillies' roster out of camp, so he may be returned to the Dodgers.
