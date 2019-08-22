Smyly didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Red Sox, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over 3.2 innings while striking out four.

The southpaw tossed only 44 of 84 pitches for strikes before getting the hook, and while the light rain that fell throughout the game may have played a part in Smyly's inability to get the ball over the plate consistently, it's not like his struggles are anything new. He now has a 7.45 ERA through four starts in August (19.1 innings), but with the Phillies lacking alternatives for the rotation, he'll next take the mound Tuesday, at home against the Pirates.