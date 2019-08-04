Smyly (2-6) took the loss after surrendering five runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings Sunday against the White Sox.

Chicago struck for five runs in the second inning, four of which came on a grand slam with two outs in the frame. After faring well in each of his first two outings with the Phillies (one earned run over 13 innings), Smyly took a step back during Sunday's finale. The southpaw owns a 7.01 ERA and 1.64 WHIP with 72 strikeouts over 69.1 innings this season