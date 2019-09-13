Phillies' Drew Smyly: Fans six in no-decision
Smyly did not factor into the decision during Thursday's win over the Braves, lasting just four innings while allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts.
Smyly was mostly hurt by the long ball, serving up a two-run home run to Ozzie Albies in the first inning, then giving up another two-run shot to Adam Duvall in the fourth. The southpaw was facing the Braves for the first time this season and facing Albies for the first time in his career. Despite the brief outing, Smyly managed to record six punch outs, three of which came in the first frame. The slumping 30-year-old will take a 4.14 ERA and 1.29 WHIP into a rematch with Julio Teheran and the Braves during his next start on Wednesday.
