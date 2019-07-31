Phillies' Drew Smyly: Fires seven scoreless frames
Smyly (2-5) earned the win Tuesday against the Giants after giving up only four hits and one walk over seven shutout innings. He recorded five strikeouts.
Smyly scattered four singles Tuesday and didn't allow a Giant to reach second base in his first scoreless performance of the season. The 30-year-old has looked great through his first two starts for Philadelphia with one run allowed on eight hits over 13 frames, which should earn him a longer look in the starting rotation. Assuming he remains on turn, Smyly will start Sunday versus the White Sox.
