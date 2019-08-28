Smyly allowed four runs on nine hits with zero walks and four strikeouts across 5.2 innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Tuesday.

While he's pitching better than he did in Texas with the Phillies, Smyly still isn't posting great numbers. He's yielded fewer than four runs just once in his last five starts, and in that outing, he lasted just 3.2 innings. Smyly owns a 7.20 ERA in his last five starts since yielding only one run in his first 13 frames with the Phillies. Smyly, who will start at the Reds on Sunday, is 2-6 with a 6.95 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 90 strikeouts in 89.1 innings with the Rangers and Phillies this season.