Phillies' Drew Smyly: Leaves in sixth during no-decision
Smyly allowed four runs on nine hits with zero walks and four strikeouts across 5.2 innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Tuesday.
While he's pitching better than he did in Texas with the Phillies, Smyly still isn't posting great numbers. He's yielded fewer than four runs just once in his last five starts, and in that outing, he lasted just 3.2 innings. Smyly owns a 7.20 ERA in his last five starts since yielding only one run in his first 13 frames with the Phillies. Smyly, who will start at the Reds on Sunday, is 2-6 with a 6.95 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 90 strikeouts in 89.1 innings with the Rangers and Phillies this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...