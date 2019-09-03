Smyly (3-6) allowed one run on four hits with three walks and eight strikeouts across 5.1 innings while earning a victory against the Reds on Monday.

Even though he couldn't finish the sixth, this was still major improvement for the southpaw. Smyly had yielded 20 runs in his last 25 innings (7.20 ERA) and won just one of seven outings with the Phillies coming into the night. Of course, that's still better than what he was doing with the Rangers. Smyly is 3-6 with a 6.65 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 94.2 innings with the Rangers and Phillies this season. He will pitch next at the Mets on Saturday.