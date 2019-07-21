Smyly has officially signed with the Phillies and will start Sunday against Pittsburgh.

Smyly had most recently been a member of the Brewers organization, though he elected free agency after marking three starts with their Triple-A affiliate. His last major-league appearances came with the Rangers, and he experienced little success in that stint, posting an 8.42 ERA and 1.91 WHIP with 52 strikeouts across 51.1 innings.

