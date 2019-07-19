Smyly is scheduled to start Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Smyly's contract with the Phillies is still pending a physical, but assuming everything checks out he'll enter the starting rotation Sunday. The 30-year-old had an 8.42 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 52:34 K:BB over 13 games with the Rangers prior to being released in late June.

