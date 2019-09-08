Smyly (4-6) picked up the win Saturday, allowing four hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out six in a 5-0 victory over the Mets.

The southpaw tossed 70 of 108 pitches for strikes en route to his third win, and third quality start, in nine trips to the mound as a Phillie. Smyly now sports a 3.93 ERA and 52:17 K:BB through 50.1 innings with his new club, and he'll look to come up big again in his next outing Thursday, at home against Atlanta.