Phillies' Drew Smyly: Shuts down Mets for fourth win
Smyly (4-6) picked up the win Saturday, allowing four hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out six in a 5-0 victory over the Mets.
The southpaw tossed 70 of 108 pitches for strikes en route to his third win, and third quality start, in nine trips to the mound as a Phillie. Smyly now sports a 3.93 ERA and 52:17 K:BB through 50.1 innings with his new club, and he'll look to come up big again in his next outing Thursday, at home against Atlanta.
More News
-
Phillies' Drew Smyly: Notches second win with Phillies•
-
Phillies' Drew Smyly: Leaves in sixth during no-decision•
-
Phillies' Drew Smyly: Early exit in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Drew Smyly: Surrenders five earned runs•
-
Phillies' Drew Smyly: Struggles in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Drew Smyly: Falls to 2-6•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...